'Frightening' - Jude Bellingham praised by team-mate Kieran Trippier who says Real Madrid star 'can be the difference' for England at Euro 2024

Kieran Trippier has insisted England team-mate Jude Bellingham can be the difference maker for Gareth Southgate's side at Euro 2024.

England set to face Italy on Tuesday

Bellingham has been in fine form for Real Madrid

20 y/o already has 10 goals this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Newcastle United defender was speaking in advance of the Three Lions vital qualifier against Italy at Wembley on Monday, with Bellingham once again shining as of late for Real Madrid in La Liga. The 20-year-old starlet already has ten goals in as many games for the Spanish giants this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "At such a young age, with the maturity, the quality and the aggression he’s got, he's frightening,'' the Magpies full-back told media earlier this week. ''It’s not a surprise at all, the standards that he’s set in Madrid. You can see he’s playing with freedom and the players around him are going to make him even better. The scary thing is he’s only 20 years old."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At just 20, Bellingham's talents are clear to see for all, whilst he continues to deliver week in, week out for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Having moved from Borussia Dortmund earlier this year, many did not fathom the impact he would have so quickly at the Bernebau, with England fans hoping his form can continue on as far as next summer's tournament in Germany.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND?: Southgate's side take on Italy at Wembley on Tuesday evening, hoping to taking a huge step towards qualification for next summer's European Championships.