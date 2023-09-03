Jude Bellingham matches Cristiano Ronaldo record with 95th-minute winner for Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has now scored in his first four La Liga fixtures after netting a last-minute winner in Real Madrid's victory over Getafe on Saturday.

  • Bellingham nets last-minute winner
  • Mobbed by teammates at Bernabeu's reopening
  • Matches Cristiano Ronaldo's record from 2009

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham's last-gasp strike means the English sensation has not grabbed five goals in his first four league appearances - something that has only ever been done by the indomitable Ronaldo after he made the move to Madrid from Manchester United in 2009. Fans inside the new-look Santiago Bernabeu serenaded their new superstar midfielder after another big moment from the 20-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has hit the ground running since making the big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer window, netting against Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo and Getafe on top of a brace away at Almeria. 15 years ago, Ronaldo was on target against Villarreal, Espanyol, Deportivo la Coruna and got himself a double against Xerex.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2023-24GettyCristiano Ronaldo Deportivo 2009GettyJude Bellingham Carlo Ancelotti 2023Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? He'll be looking to continue his excellent club form in an England shirt as the Three Lions take on Ukraine and Scotland.

