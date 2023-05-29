Jude Bellingham's consolation prize: Borussia Dortmund star wins Bundesliga Player of the Season after team misses out on title on final day

Jude Bellingham received the Bundesliga Player of the Year award as a consolation prize after Borussia Dortmund missed on winning the title.

Bellingham wins Bundesliga Player of the Year award

Dortmund lost title race to Bayern Munich

Bellingham expected to move to Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Borussia Dortmund squandered a two-point lead and conceded the league title to Bayern Munich after they only managed a 2-2 draw against Mainz on the final matchday. Despite all the disappointment of losing out on the title on the final day, Bellingham did manage to bag a consolation prize by winning the Bundesliga Player of the Year Award.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The English international enjoyed a stellar campaign with the German side as he scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 42 matches. Having been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, the 19-year-old apparently bid farewell to his teammates a day after losing the Bundesliga title race.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? It is believed that Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have already struck a deal worth £108 million ($133m), with £87m ($107.4m) guaranteed and a further £21m ($26m) in performance-related add-ons. He will soon be unveiled as a Los Blancos player.