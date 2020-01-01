‘Jovic can be useful for many Premier League clubs’ – Berbatov talks up move for Spurs-linked striker

The former Tottenham frontman believes a forward who finds himself behind Karim Benzema at Real Madrid would benefit from a summer transfer

Luka Jovic has endured a testing debut campaign at , but Dimitar Berbatov says the Serbian striker could be “useful to a number of clubs in the Premier League”.

and are among those to have been linked with a move to free the 22-year-old frontman from his Spanish nightmare.

Jovic was one of the most sought-after assets in Europe heading towards the summer window of 2019.

Real won the race for his signature, but have seen him record just two goals through 24 appearances in 2019-20.

Another switch is now being mooted, with plenty of sides in England said to be keen on offering Jovic a clean slate.

Berbatov, who spent time with Spurs, and in his playing days, believes a fellow Balkan could be a success in the Premier League.

The Bulgarian told Betfair: “Luka Jovic is still a really young footballer and he had a great season with which earned him a move to Real Madrid, at the moment things aren't going his way but let's not forget that he has Karim Benzema ahead of him.

“For me, Benzema is one of the most underrated players in football at the moment, he scores so many goals and he often doesn't get the recognition he deserves.

“It's difficult for Jovic, because he has to get ahead of the Frenchman, but when Zinedine Zidane gives him another chance I hope he takes it, scores goals and shows what he was doing in , if not he has two choices: be patient and work hard, or go to or somewhere else he can play.

“Like me, he is from the Balkans and we like life a bit too much at times, so I hope that success and his move to Real Madrid hasn't gone to his head too much, that can be dangerous and he needs to be disciplined.

“I was in his position when I was at , I was the same age and ahead of me was Ulf Kirsten, who was a god at Leverkusen and one of the best German strikers ever.

“I was in that position thinking 'why the f*ck am I not playing, I deserve to play, I demand to play.' You think lots of stupid things because you're young and you think you know everything but with a bit of patience, hard work and good people around you to tell you the truth about the situation, it helps.

“That's one option. The other, if you want to play immediately, you choose to go on loan or find a club that will buy you so that you play more, if Jovic is in that place right now I can see him being useful to a number of clubs in the Premier League.”