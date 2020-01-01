'Jota can get much better!' - Klopp predicting bright future for new Liverpool star

The Portuguese attacker is already a match-winner for his new side but his coach is expecting even brighter performances

manager Jurgen Klopp has declared Diogo Jota "can be much better" despite scoring the decisive goal in the club's 2-1 win over on Saturday.

Jota's 64th-minute header handed the Reds all three points after they had gone behind in the first 15 minutes after a controversial penalty was converted by Sander Berge.

The former attacker has now scored in each of his first two games at Anfield since joining the Reds over the summer.

Despite that strong start to life at Liverpool, Klopp is adamant Jota still has plenty of room for improvement as he adapts to life at his new club.

"Yes, Diogo scored a super goal and was really involved in the game. He can be much better, 100 per cent, and that’s good news," Klopp said post-match.

"He is still adapting. In the moment, a lot of things we do are not natural to him but that’s only because Wolves play different – but a lot of things he did for Wolves are exactly what we want him to do.

"Yes, that he is that close already is just a sign how good a player he is. As I said, if he stays fit, he’s 23 and the future is bright, let me say it like this.

"We will need his quality and I am really happy that he settled nicely so far.

"It is not too much about what he’s brought in the team. He is a good player, that’s why we signed him. I said it only a few minutes ago when I was speaking with my coaches that it is so easy – he is such a likeable person and so it is so easy to like him. That makes everything easier.

"Then the player he is: he is quick, he has the physicality, he is strong, he is good in the air, he is good on the ground...a lot of good things. He has exactly the quality we need, so that helps a lot."

Jota's first two goals at Anfield have come in the absence of fans and that's something the attacker admits has made them a bit less sweet.

"Like I said before when I scored my first one, I just wish these stands could be full to make it even more special. But I think in the end the most important [thing] was that my goal was important to seal the victory, so I’m very pleased with that," Jota told Liverpoolfc.com.

“We knew how important it was to get back to winning ways after two games without a win in the Premier League and this game was really tough. We needed to come from behind so I think in the end it is a massive three points for us.

“We knew in the second half we needed to come with everything to score the second. We had chances, we had a goal disallowed, but we have to believe until the end and fortunately for us we grabbed the three points."