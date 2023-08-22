'Not the best' - Jose Mourinho praised by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti for Roma success

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on Jose Mourinho for achievements at a club like AS Roma.

Ancelotti praises Mourinho

Won Conference League with Roma

Rejected Saudi offers to stay at Roma

WHAT HAPPENED? Ancelotti applauded Mourinho's achievements at Roma despite the Giallorossi not being considered among the elite teams in Europe. The Portuguese tactician guided Roma to their first major European title in more than 60 years in his first season at the club and missed out on winning the Europa League last year losing to Sevilla in the final.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Radio Serie A, Ancelotti said, "He’s been successful even if the Giallorossi are not considered among the best teams. It’s not surprising because Mourinho is an honest person and a great coach, so he built an amazing connection with the fans, which is positive."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After leading Roma for two seasons, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager had two substantial financial offers from Saudi Arabia this summer, but he rejected them in order to continue in the Serie A.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR AS ROMA? After sitting out in Roma's season opener against Salernitana due to suspension, Mourinho will be back in the dugout for the club's second match against Hellas Verona on August 26.