Jose Mourinho charged by UEFA for abusing Anthony Taylor after Europa League final referee is attacked at airport

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been charged by UEFA for “abusive language” aimed at referee Anthony Taylor during the Europa League final on Wednesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho, 60, was recorded confronting the referee in the car park of the Puskas Arena after his side lost the final to Sevilla in a penalty shootout. The Portuguese coach called Taylor a "f*cking disgrace" and has been hit with a charge of "Insulting/abusive language against a match official", UEFA has said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The abuse directed at Taylor did not stop with Mourinho. The official, along with his family, was subsequently harassed by supporters at the airport as he left Budapest. One supporter has been arrested for attacking the 44-year-old.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? Mourinho's punishment will be decided in the near future by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.