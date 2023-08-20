Revealed: When Neymar will make his Al-Hilal debut as manager Jorge Jesus questions Brazil call-up

Jorge Jesus has revealed that Al-Hilal's newest signing is carrying an injury and might not be ready for international duty in September.

Neymar latest big name to move to Saudi Arabia

Still remains injured confirms Jesus

Unclear when he'll make Al-Hilal debut

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking at a press conference, Jesus, who has just begun his second stint as boss of Al-Hilal, has confirmed that Neymar is injured and has raised questions as to his availability for Brazil's international fixtures against Peru and Bolivia early next month. The 31-year-old hasn't played any club football since February 19 as he featured in PSG's 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Lille. He's been recovering from ankle surgery since.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Neymar arrived injured, he has a small muscular problem. I don't know when exactly he will return and be ready to play and train normally. He shouldn't be available to the Brazilian national team and shouldn't travel to join them. He is in rehab now," Jesus said after his side's 1-1 draw with Al-Feiha.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar became the latest name to make a mammoth move to the Saudi Pro League earlier this week, with the ex-PSG man flying into the country in a private Boeing 747. The transfer also comes with a number of bonuses for the Brazilian, he'll be able to enjoy every inch of his new 25-room mansion while he continues to recover from injury.

AND WHAT'S MORE: GOAL has learned that the Al-Hilal medical team are confident that Neymar will return to club action following the international break. That means he should be in line for his debut on September 15, when his new side take on Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? While he'll certainly be enjoying the benefits of his move to Saudi Arabia, his main concern will be getting himself fit and back to playing football.