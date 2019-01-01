Jordan Ayew hits back at critics over Crystal Palace form

The Ghanaian international believes his current scoring form has proved doubters wrong

Jordan Ayew thinks he has shown enough quality to make his critics eat their words.

The international scored the winner late on in 's 2-1 victory at on Saturday, needing the intervention of VAR after it was initially ruled out for offside by the referee.

“Critics are part of the game,” Ayew told London News Online.

“I try to do my best, if I’m here it’s because I have quality. I try to play my quality and I try to do my best.

“I feel settled, I’m very happy. The manager believes in me, the chairman has belief in me, the club and staff have faith in me. Everything is positive.”

The 28-year-old now has three goals in six Premier League matches, as many as he had in his last 32 games in the top-flight. His current tally also represents more than a third of Palace's goals this term.

With the Ghana international not involved in the upcoming international fixtures, Ayew will have a two-week rest and return to the action against a side that was wounded by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.