Jordan Ayew & Crystal Palace’s Africans excel in midweek action

The Eagles’ African stars continue to underpin the success of Roy Hodgson’s team

by James O'Conners

’s African quartet were central to another big win for the Eagles—against Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on Tuesday—as Roy Hodgson’s side climbed up to seventh.

For this game, it was the usual 4-5-1 from Palace, with Jordan Ayew leading the line, Wilfried Zaha on the left and Cheikhou Kouyate in central midfield. Jeffrey Schlupp was only a substitute, despite scoring the second goal at on Saturday.

In the early stages of this game, Palace actually looked to press high against Eddie Howe’s side as they attempted to play out from the back. With eleven men on the pitch, The Eagles started this game positively in possession too.

In those opening 18 minutes before Mamadou Sakho’s deserved red card, Zaha and Ayew had impressed; the striker had dropped off to link play twice, drawing a freekick after one nice turn, and he had also found Patrick van Aanholt as the duo linked up for a one-two.

Zaha was playing in the inside left channel, receiving to feet and keeping the ball in tight spaces. The winger was key in Palace progressing the ball from deep as he linked play and pulled Bournemouth players towards him.

Once down to ten men, Palace’s plan had to change completely. They could no longer press high, and would instead play this like an away game. That suited the team well, considering they had picked up 10 of their 18 points on their travels heading into this match.

With a crisis in defence as Joel Ward, Gary Cahill and Scott Dann nursed injuries, Sakho’s red card meant Kouyate dropped into the centre of defence. This was a role not unfamiliar to him having played there for at the recent 2019 as well as earlier in his career.

When Van Aanholt joined the casualty list after 28 minutes, Schlupp came on at left back as Palace settled into a 4-4-1 shape.

What followed for the next hour was fantastic team effort, led by the African quartet, who demonstrated much more than mere athleticism or technical quality as they played their parts in a fine triumph.

Ayew was never able to be a goal threat in this sort of game, but he was nothing short of excellent at every other facet of the game; he held the ball up well, allowing Palace to get up the pitch or simply buy time to reorganise.

From every goal kick, Vicente Guaita aimed for the -born forward, where he not only competed well, but actually dominated aerially. When he had the ball at his feet, his close control was superb and he was constantly brought down. By full-time, he had been fouled a game-high six times and won four aerial duels.

Without the ball, Ayew now dropped deep into his own half, looking to supplement midfield. At other times, Zaha would lead the line and Ayew covered the left flank defensively. From corners, he twice headed clear for the side.

It is really no wonder that commentator Ian Darke waxed lyrical about his performance in the closing stages, saying:

“Ayew’s had an outstanding game. He has got through so much work for the team. He’s been quite magnificent tonight, the manager will absolutely fall in the love with the work-rate.”

When the crucial goal arrived, it started with Ayew bursting from inside his own half and having a shot blocked. Palace won the ball back and Schlupp darted through a gap and rifled past Aaron Ramsdale in the Bournemouth goal.

The Ghana left-back defended solidly but generally had little to do, such was the protection afforded to him by Zaha. Only once, in the 47th minute, did he switch off as Harry Wilson hit a low cross-cum-shot narrowly. Other than that, Zaha was an auxiliary left-back before growing into the game in an attacking sense late on.

After Simon Francis came on at right back for Bournemouth, Zaha beat him on a couple of occasions whilst he also chopped past Nathan Ake in a central position, was fouled numerous times as he led counters or slalomed his way past challenges, and eventually both Dominic Solanke and Jefferson Lerma were cautioned for fouling him.

There was also a decent penalty shout as Chris Mepham shoved Zaha over inside the box, but VAR did not deem it to be a clear and obvious error for referee Anthony Taylor not to award a spot-kick.

The final African to excel was Kouyate.

He made a couple of key headed clearances, stepped out of the backline to make challenges on several of occasions and was generally rock solid.

Only one error saw Solanke charge down a pass and beat him for pace, but the Senegal man recovered just before the striker got a shot away.

Palace’s excellent start to the season has been due, in large part, to their African quartet contributing at different times and in various ways.

Ayew’s goal may have dried up, but he gives so much else to the side too.

Zaha’s goalscoring has returned (notching in each of the last two games) but he draws so much attention even when not scoring or assisting, that his defensive work doesn’t get the credit it deserves either.

Schlupp can play three positions to a very high level, works well behind Zaha and can also score goals, whilst Kouyate is the ultimate multiplier – someone who does the dog work to make others look better.

This was tactical intelligence at its best; no wonder Hodgson has such trust in the foursome.