‘My mum was so excited she cried’ – John Patrick on becoming Getafe’s youngest player in La Liga history

The 17-year-old revealed how his mother felt after he made his Spanish elite division bow against Paco Lopez’s team last year

Getafe youngster John Patrick disclosed that his mother cried to show her excitement after he made his La Liga debut against Levante.

The 17-year-old midfielder, who is eligible to represent Cameroon at international level, was brought on for Angel Rodriguez in the second half as his team bowed 3-0 against the Frogs on December 5, 2020.

In the process, he became the youngest debutant in Getafe’s history aged 17 years and 42 days.

Looking back at the historic feat, he explained how he felt making his bow while disclosing that his mother was emotional as a result of that.

He also appreciated the club’s technical crew for finding him worthy to play for Jose Bordalas’ first-team.

Happy #StPatricksDay



❝My mum was so excited she cried!❞



17 year-old star John Joe Patrick Finn talks about becoming Getafe's youngest player in #LaLigaHistory earlier this season... 🇪🇸💙🇮🇪



📽️ via @GetafeCF pic.twitter.com/5r96xHIi1N — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 17, 2021

“I was very happy to debut with the first team and for the opportunity the manager and the backroom staff gave me,” Patrick told Getafe's media team as provided by La Liga.

“The result wasn’t ideal but let’s see if the manager lets me play more. With hard work and effort, I think I’ll get the chance.

“Honestly, I was very calm. Perhaps because of the situation. We were two men down and there wasn’t enough time left.

“The manager told me to keep cool, play my game and try and do the best I could.

“The first though that came to my mind was of my mum and how happy she must have been at home. Later she told me that she cried because she was so excited.”

The teenager described the atmosphere in the dressing room, claiming that his senior colleagues take care of him.

“We have a good dressing room, although they give me some stick, the atmosphere is good though. Everyone is friendly and they take care of me,” he continued.

“When I saw my academy teammates on Sunday, they were all asking about my debut. They gave me a round of applause which I was very grateful for.

“Now, I have to knuckle down and keep working hard. I’m very happy playing for the U19s, but if the first team give me the call, I have to be ready show my talent and prove why I belong there.”

The youngster would be hoping to feature in his seventh Spanish division game when Getafe host Elche on Sunday.