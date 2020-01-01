John Mary outshines Bassogog with brace in Shenzhen victory over Henan Jianye

The Cameroon forwards were on target at the Dalian Sports Center on Monday afternoon

John Mary scored a brace while Christian Bassogog scored Henan Jianye's only goal in their 3-1 defeat to Shenzhen.

Mary scored two quick-fire goals in Dalian on Monday to help Shenzhen return to winning ways after last week's loss to Guangzhou R&F.

The 27-year-old attacker opened the scoring in the fourth minute and he doubled their lead six minutes later.

Gao Lin made it 3-0 in the 28th minute as Shenzhen cruised into the break with a comfortable lead.

After the restart, Bassogog who was making his second appearance in the Chinese Super League this term, scored Henan Jianye's consolation goal in the 75th minute - his first effort in 2020.

The Indomitable Lions star was on parade from start to finish while Mary was replaced by Congo's Thievy Bifouma in the 43rd minute.

With eight goals to his name after 10 league games, Mary joins Beijing Guoan's DR Congolese star Cedric Bakambu, Guangzhou Evergrande's Paulinho and Dalian Pro's Salomon Rondon as the joint top scorer.

Shenzhen are fourth in Group A of the Super League with 14 points after 11 outings while Henan Jianye languish at the bottom of the eight-team group with six points after 11 matches.