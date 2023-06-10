Joao Felix to Galatasaray?! Chelsea flop follows Turkish Super Lig champions on Instagram as fans bombard his account telling him to make shock transfer

Joao Felix has followed Galatasaray on Instagram amid rumours of him leaving Atletico Madrid permanently in the summer, with fans urging him to move.

Felix followed Galatasaray on Instagram

Club president responds to rumour

Gala fans urge him to make shock transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal attacker is unlikely to stay at Atletico Madrid after his relationship with manager Diego Simeone soured. He spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Chelsea, but it is unlikely that he will return to the club as new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is against the idea of making his move permanent. And now the 23-year-old has started following Galatasaray on Instagram, leading to a buzz of excitement among the fans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reacting to Felix's actions, Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek told MD: "The fact that Joao Felix is following Galatasaray shows how important Galatasaray is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At Chelsea, Felix appeared in 20 matches in all competitions, where he scored just four goals. Indeed, he won't be returning to Stamford Bridge, and with Atleti keen to offload him, it remains to be seen who will take a punt on the Portugal international.

IN A PHOTO:

Instagram.com/JoaoFelix79

WHAT NEXT FOR JOAO FELIX? At the moment, it looks difficult for the Turkish Super Lig giants to match Atletico Madrid's demands for signing the attacker. A possible return to the Premier League is also on the cards as Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing him.