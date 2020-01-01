Atletico Madrid star Felix sets sights on Champions League and Ballon d'Or

The young Portugal forward has drawn comparisons with Kaka and would love to emulate him by winning football's biggest prizes

star Joao Felix has affirmed that he will not stop until he reaches his goals in football - lifting the and winning the Ballon d'Or.

The 20-year-old forward joined Atletico from at the start of the 2019-20 season after coming to prominence up front with the Lisbon giants. He went on to make 28 appearances in all competitions prior to the campaign's interruption, scoring on six occasions.

Felix's talent on the ball has invited comparisons with Kaka; and he admitted in conversation with the Brazilian that he would love to emulate his achievements both at team and individual level.

"What is my sporting dream? To win the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or," he told the ex-Milan and ace during a chat on Instagram.

Kaka achieved that double feat in 2007 after taking Milan to European glory, and he was told by Felix that he was one of his idols growing up.

"You managed in a single year what others strive for over their entire career," the youngster explained to the retired playmaker. "I had your poster in my room and I never expected to be here talking to you.

"There will only ever be one Kaka and one Joao."

For his part, Kaka highlighted the progress made by Atletico under the stewardship of Diego Simeone, while also giving Felix advice on how to succeed in .

"The rivalry between Real Madrid and Atletico is very big. When I was at Madrid, Atletico hadn't won titles for a long time, they have had a huge transformation with Simeone's arrival, but the rivalry has always been a big one," he said.

"The most important thing [in La Liga] is to understand how things work, how the game is, there are a lot of differences. In some places tactics are more important, in others technique, you have to understand the club, what Atletico Madrid represent in and on the world stage.

"We are physically similar and I also think you are very attacking, I was the same. I think you are technically more gifted than me, I was more attacking, direct - but I don't like to compare."