'You never know' – Joao Cancelo not ruling out Man City return as Bayern Munich loanee looks to land third Premier League winners’ medal

WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back joined Bayern on loan from City in January and hopes to help the German giants to the Bundesliga crown this term. Meanwhile, City are still in contention to win the Premier League, so he could end the campaign with two winners' medals and he is not prepared to rule out a possible return to the English giants.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if he expects to celebrate another Premier League title win, Cancelo told O Jogo: "I hope so. I created a second family there. Bernardo [Silva] has become one of my best friends, he is the person I miss the most there. He was my psychologist. When something didn’t go so well, he was the one to talk to. Ruben [Dias] too, but my relationship with Bernardo is actually very good, even on the field, we had a great connection when we played on the same side. He is a person that I will take with me for the rest of my life.

"Of course, in England I’m rooting for them and I hope they win so that at the end of the season I can be celebrating a title in England and another in Germany. City’s group is spectacular, it’s the best I’ve ever worked in, both as a group and personally. I created great friendships.

He added: "A spectacular group, I would go to training with great enthusiasm. Everything in life has an end. But at the end of the season I might even return, you never know."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo made 17 Premier League appearances this season before falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola and being loaned to Bayern. The 28-year-old has played five times for Bayern since making the switch to Germany.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? The Portugal star is in action again on Sunday when Bayern take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.