Happy at last! Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix pictured enjoying a joke in training as fresh start begins at Barcelona

Portuguese duo Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix made a stunning deadline day move to Barcelona and could not be happier as it seems.

Felix and Cancelo move to Barcelona

Loan deals accepted on deadline day

Pictured at first training

WHAT HAPPENED? Both players made a loan move to the defending La Liga champions on deadline day after having been unhappy at Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, respectively so much so, that they were both frozen out of the squad due to their respective issues. Felix posted a photo on his Instagram alongside Cancelo and Ferran Torres as all three seemed to be enjoying a laugh.

Instagram (@joaofelix79)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both the new signings have started their involvement in the team dynamics and will be looking to impress Xavi Hernandez. However, both the players' loan deals do not include an option to buy and the Catalans will have to negotiate with both clubs next summer, if they want to keep their services.

WHAT NEXT? Both the new signings are in the squad for Barca's match against Osasuna on Sunday, September 3 at El Sadar.