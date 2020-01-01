Jimenez offers hopes to Manchester United and Arsenal as Mexico striker embraces transfer talk

The Wolves frontman continues to enjoy a memorable 2019-20 campaign at Molineux, with his efforts drawing admiring glances from afar

Raul Jimenez continues to offer hope to suitors such as and , with the striker welcoming talk of possible transfers involving “many millions”.

A standout season has been enjoyed by the international in 2019-20. His personal-best goal return has been raised to 24 across all competitions, with the 29-year-old having shown no sign of rustiness on the back of a coronavirus-enforced break.

Jimenez’s efforts are continuing to keep Wolves in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, while glory is also possible.

The decision by those in the West Midlands to snap him up from has been fully justified, with the target found on 41 occasions in 91 appearances. That prolific return is earning the Mexican plenty of admiring glances from afar, with leading sides in England and Spain said to be mulling over moves.

Jimenez has been keeping the exit door propped open, admitting any interest from Barcelona or Real Madrid would be difficult to ignore. He has also spoken of his pride at earning links to domestic rivals of Wolves, with his price tag said to have soared to around the £90 million ($111m) mark.

Jimenez is enjoying being swept along for the ride at present, with no definitive call on his future offered once again when discussing the speculation he is generating with Telemundo.

“First of all I am very happy here with the Wolves,” Jimenez said. “I am in a place where from the first moment we made an incredible connection.

“I am no stranger to all that [the rumours], every day a new team comes out, every day a new offer comes out, I do not know how many millions.

“It is good to know that they are talking about you, but what I have to do to make that happen is to continue doing my job here with the Wolves.”

Jimenez drew a blank in his last outing against , but he does have two goals to his name since the restart and has helped Nuno’s side to move into fifth spot in the Premier League table – three points adrift of and the final place.