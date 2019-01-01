‘Jesus doesn’t have the same aura as Aguero’ – Ex-Man City skipper sees distractions for Guardiola’s side

Richard Dunne feels the Blues have taken their eye off the ball in Europe, while injuries continue to do their cause few favours domestically

Losing Sergio Aguero to injury is an obvious blow for , says Richard Dunne, with Gabriel Jesus not boasting the same “aura” despite being a fine striker in his own right.

Injury setbacks have been an issue for the Blues throughout the 2019-20 campaign, with Pep Guardiola seeing his ranks depleted on a regular basis.

Many of those problems have been suffered at the back, with the Premier League champions having to get creative, but their star frontman has now been struck down at the opposite end of the field.

City boast plenty of strength in depth, having invested heavily in top talent, and former captain Dunne believes they can kick on from this point despite being without key men.

He told the Irish Independent: “City will plod on and I can see them going on a run of seven or eight wins in a row, they will find their form. They have had their setbacks, they've not had an ideal start to the season but they are still in there.

“I can see them putting all their focus on the Premier League for the next couple of months and then we'll see what City are made of.

“They did it last season, winning 14 games in a row after Christmas, this is when they warm up in the season, so need to be aware of that and react to it.

“They are missing defensive players but the injury to Sergio Aguero is a blow. As good as Gabriel Jesus is, he doesn't have the same sort of aura about him in the team that Aguero does.”

City are yet to hit their stride in 2019-20, after claiming a historic treble last season, and Dunne admits there are issues to iron out.

He also believes that the has become a distraction, with the club desperate to complement the domestic success they have enjoyed with a long-awaited triumph in Europe.

Dunne added: “City are conceding goals as well and not winning games, draws with and Shakhtar in the Champions League don't look great.

“I feel as a club they felt the job in the Champions League was done, but it wasn't quite done, City are just about getting over the line in Europe and not exerting themselves too much.

“You can't switch off and then expect to switch back on again, football doesn't work like that at the top level. You have to keep that tempo up all the time, you can't pick and choose the games you decide to play in.

“The Champions League, for me, looks like a distraction for City. The fans don't seem that up for it and overall they don't seem to have that excitement for the group stages.

“They only get interested as a club in the knockout stage, and you can get caught out by that.

“City probably went into that game with Shakhtar thinking, 'we have beaten them three times in the last four years so we'll beat them again', but if you are not at 100 per cent, any team is capable of causing you problems. City, at least, have made the last 16.”

City, who held to a 1-1 draw by on Tuesday, will be back in action on Saturday when they take in a trip to Newcastle.