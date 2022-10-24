'It hurts!' - Jesus makes Arsenal goal drought vow and reveals pain over Southampton blank

Gabriel Jesus admits his five-game run without a goal has left him feeling a bit confused - but has vowed to get back on the scoresheet imminently.

Jesus has scored once in October

Had four shots without success vs Saints

Arsenal haven't scored more than once in last four

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners striker started the season in superb form, scoring five goals in his first nine appearances for the club. But Sunday’s blank during the 1-1 draw at Southampton means Jesus has now not found the target since the 3-1 win against Spurs on October 1.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked why he thinks he has struggled in recent weeks, Jesus said: “I don’t know, I really don’t know. If I know I can tell you!

“But the only thing I can do is keep trying, keep fighting, keep improving. Like I said, I am here to score goals, I am here to help the team with the goals. I understand that. Of course, the goals are coming back soon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Giving an insight into what the feeling was in the changing room after Sunday's draw at Southampton, Jesus added: "Everyone was a little bit upset because we know we could win the game. We created a lot but we were not finishing good. I put me in that of course. I could have scored one or two - and then we win. It’s hard, it’s difficult, it hurts, but we have to wake up, improve and come back."

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal had been on a run of 27 games without a draw in all competitions before Sunday's 1-1 stalemate at Southampton.

WHAT NEXT FOR JESUS? The Arsenal striker is expected to travel for Thursday night's Europa League game at PSV Eindhoven, but is likely to be named among the substitutes.