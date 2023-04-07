Jesse Marsch has reportedly held talks with Leicester City over the club's vacant manager position.

Leicester hold talks with Marsch

Club sits 19th in PL

Marsch seen as ideal fit stylistically

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Athletic, Leicester have made contact with Marsch as they assess all options in an effort to remain in the Premier League this season. Marsch has been out of work since departing Leeds in February, but his style of play is seen as one that would be a good fit for the players currently in the Leicester squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leicester, who sacked Brendan Rodgers this week, have been linked with numerous candidates, with the club entering the weekend sitting 19th in the Premier League. They are, however, just two points out of safety, with nine teams currently in danger of falling into the three relegation spots.

Rafa Benitez and Sam Allardyce have also been linked with the role, but Marsch has indicated that he would be willing to consider staying on at the club should they be relegated to the Championship.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEICESTER? Caretaker managers Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell are set to oversee Saturday's fixture: a vital clash with Bournemouth, who enter the match in 18th, one spot ahead of the Foxes.