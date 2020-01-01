Jermaine Seoposenwe: Banyana Banyana striker signs for Sporting Braga

The South Africa international has moved to the Portuguese outfit after leaving Spanish side Real Betis earlier this week

Portuguese club Braga have secured the services of international Jermaine Seoposenwe for the 2020-21 season.

The Cidade Desportiva-based outfit signed the Banyana Banyana striker as a free agent after she parted ways with Primera Iberdrola side , where she saw out her six-month contract.

During her short stint, Seoposenwe, who arrived from Lithuanian side Gintra Universitetas in February, only featured thrice before the coronavirus suspension and subsequent league cancellation in May.

In those three games, two were in Primera Iberdrola triumphs against and , while the other was a Copa de La Reina loss to Logrono for Pier Luigi Cherubino's team.

Earlier on her first professional outing at Gintra, the South Africa star enjoyed an impactful albeit brief spell, scoring six times in eight games for Rimantas Viktoravicius's team last season.

Having finished third last term, the 2019 Portuguese champions are eager to improve on their fortunes in the new season, having lost the services of at least 17 players to the summer window.

And Miguel Santos has made Seoposenwe and Cindy Konig his first signings since the club resumed its pre-season on July 2 as he began the quest to fill the vacuum left by the mass exodus.

Seoposenwe's arrival in swells the number of South Africans to make a move to the Portuguese BPI since their Women's World Cup outing last year to two, after Thembi Kgaltana.

Reacting to her switch, she expressed excitement over signing for Braga and shared her eagerness to hit the ground running in Portugal.

“I definitely hope to start well, be in touch with the team and fight for all the trophies," she told the club website.

"That is the focus, working hard to achieve these goals. Liga BPI is a championship with players with a lot of skill and technique.

"I am excited to be on the pitch and start training and playing with my teammates."

The Cape Town-born star started at JVW FC in her home country before earning a three-year scholarship to US' Samford University, where she played 80 matches and scored 39 goals.

The 26-year-old competed for Banyana at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, starred in a runners-up spot at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations and was part of the 2019 World Cup in .