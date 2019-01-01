Jermain Defoe 'in a bit of shock' after Glasgow car crash

The veteran forward used social media to update on the situation and explained he was shaken up by the incident

Jermain Defoe is 'all good' after being involved in a car accident in Glasgow, but admitted the crash had left him in 'a bit of shock'.

The striker was involved in a vehicle collision on Balshagray Avenue, near the Clyde Tunnel, at about 6pm on Saturday evening.

Using his Instagram account to post a video, Defoe thanked fans for their concern and explained he was not hurt in the accident, but revealed the crash did affect him mentally.

"I’m fine, I’m all good, I’m just going to go home and rest up," Defoe said in the vision.

"Still a bit in shock but I’m all good. Thank you for all your messages again."

Prior to the accident, Defoe had scored the fifth goal in Rangers' 5-0 rout of , after coming on as a substitute in the second half.

The veteran forward profited from a defensive mistake in the 80th minute, to latch on to the ball and lob it over Aberdeen's goalkeeper.

Three points for Rangers puts them one point behind city rivals and Scottish Premiership leaders after seven league games.

Defoe is still on the books of Premier League side Bournemouth but joined Steven Gerrard's Rangers on an 18-month loan deal in January.

He has scored 17 goals and created seven assists in 33 appearances since making the move to Glasgow.

Defoe made a name for himself at West Ham between 1999-2004 before making the move to their London rivals , where he won player of the year in 2004 and clinched the League Cup four years later.

His form at White Hart Lane earned him a call-up in 2004, and he went on to earn 57 caps and score 20 goals - netting in the 2010 World Cup against Slovenia.

Along with three stints at Tottenham, Defoe also played in the Premier League with Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Sunderland. also winning player of the year with the Black Cats in 2015-16.

He also spent one season away from the United Kingdom in the with , where he scored 11 goals in 19 appearances.