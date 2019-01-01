Jenas urges Bournemouth star Brooks to join Tottenham

The former Spurs midfielder believes the 21-year-old has the potential to develop into a top player and expects it'll take a big offer to sign him

Jermaine Jenas has been impressed by the emergence of David Brooks at Bournemouth and would like to see him join in the future.

The 21-year-old has racked up six goals and four assists in 22 league games since joining Eddie Howe's side for £11.5 million ($15m) from Championship club in the summer.

Brooks was released by as a teenager but has made a big impression in the in 2018-19 and has undoubtedly been one of the standout young players in the division.

And Jenas, who played 155 league games for Tottenham, is full of praise for the youngster and has called for him to join Tottenham, despite his expectation that Bournemouth will set a high asking price for his services.

"I think there are a few teams that will want him regardless of how young he is," Jenas told Goal. "Bournemouth will be asking for a lot of money for him.

"He scores great goals and gets assists, but those are the easy things to spot. I love the way he receives the ball, the way he takes the ball in pressurised areas, his technique and his mentality. He has got an excellent temperament.

"He is strong and he can mix it with players who get nasty with him. All these things mix in to create a top player which I think he is growing into, he has all these attributes. Scoring goals and getting assists come naturally to him so he is definitely a contender for Young Player of the Year.

"We’re talking huge money for him, I think because he is a good player and they know what he will build into. Dele [Alli] did it, quite smoothly, Raheem [Sterling] did it at , and I did it when I went to Newcastle.

"Young players have the ability to be fearless when they go to a top club and play well. David Brooks will hopefully go somewhere like Tottenham; I think that’s a perfect fit for him.

"He's also the perfect fit for the club. He would get game time so it would be nice to see him at Tottenham."

Jenas also commented on who he thinks is in contention to win the PFA Player of the Year award, with the former man backing Manchester City and winger Raheem Sterling to triumph.

"It has not been one of those years," he added. "Last year it was either [Kevin] De Bruyne or [Mohamed] Salah, but this year you’re working a little bit harder for it. [Heung-Min] Son is definitely in there. [Virgil] Van Dijk is in there.

"Sterling should be there, he had an unbelievable start, and in the mid-section, he has been scoring goals. Beyond that, it is hard to nail down names.

"[Andrew] Robertson has been great in the left-back position. Two more spots to fill there. It always comes down to who wins the league so we will see. To pick one right now, I would probably pick Raheem Sterling."

