Jeffrey Schlupp: Ghana full-back hails Selhurst Park's "mad" atmosphere

The Hamburg-born player reveals what it feels like to play at the Eagles home ground

Jeffrey Schlupp has described the atmosphere at ’s home ground, Selhurst Park as ‘mad’.

The 26-year old Ghanaian left-back has been in South London since January 2017, having featured for previously.

He, however, had previous contact with Eagles, playing on their ground during his youth days.

“Before I was even here, one of my first games when I was younger was at Selhurst,” Schlupp told the club website.

“I must have been 18. I remember coming off the pitch thinking: ‘This atmosphere is mad’.

“I’ve always said it - ask anyone I know - I’ve always said Selhurst [has the best atmosphere].

“For it to be my home ground, man, it’s crazy. Every single week we play there, the energy is crazy. It’s mad, it’s mad.

“Even other people, other mates I play against from other teams, they all say the same thing when they come to Selhurst. They know the atmosphere is mad.”

Schulpp has featured three times for Palace this season in the Premier League, providing two assists in victories over and .

Roy Hodgson’s side will be hoping to make it a third straight win when they go to North London to tackle Hotspur on Saturday.