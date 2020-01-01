JDT vs Suwon Bluewings: JDT win thanks to another Mauricio header

After Kashima Antlers last season, Suwon Bluewings are the next one to bite the dust as JDT claimed a massive ACL win at home.

Live updates

The starting line-ups are out and big changes for JDT who misses Hariss Harun and Aidil Zafuan, meaning first starts for Fadhli Shas and Natxo Insa respectively.

JDT: Farizal Marlias, S. Kunanlan, Mauricio, Fadhli Shas, La'Vere Corbin-Ong, Natxo Insa, Nazmi Fazi, Afiq Fazail, Gonzalo Cabrera, Safawi Rasid, Diogo Luis Santo

Suwon: No Dong-geon, Doneil Henry, Myung Jun-jae, Hong Chul, Min Sang-gi, Kim Min-woo, Lee Jong-sung, Choi Sung-guen, Yeom Ki-hun, Kim Gun-hee, Adam Taggart

Min 13 - GOAL!!! Gonzalo Cabrera puts JDT 1-0 ahead, converting from the spot after Diogo Luis Santo had been brought down by Min Sang-gi, a move that came from a superb Nazm Fazi through ball to the Brazilian. JDT 1-0 Suwon.

HT - Game of few chances. Adam Taggart has got one clear opportunity which he sent the ball to the heavens while Diogo should have done better with his one-on-one chance and never should have let Henry caught up to him. But at the break, it's the home side who are a goal up.

Min 55 - GOAL!!! Substitute Terry Antonis with a curling left foot shot from outside the box, straight into the top corner. JDT player all stood off Antonis giving the midfielder the time and space they came to regret. JDT 1-1 Suwon.

Min 73 - GOAL!!! Nazmi floats a beautiful ball to the back post and for the second match running, it is Mauricio who pops up to nod the ball home for JDT to regain the lead. JDT 2-1 Suwon.

FULL TIME - For the second time in the group stage, JDT have won a match. Final score 2-1.

TV channel and Live streaming

The match will be played on 3 March 2020 with the program starting from 8:30pm onwards.

TV channel Astro (Fox Sports 1) CH815/835 Live streaming N/A

Match details

Match JDT v Suwon Bluewings Competition AFC Venue Sultan Ibrahim Stadium Kick off time 8:45pm

Squad news

This is supposed to be Matchday 3 of the group stage but thus far only two matches have been played the group with Vissel Kobe the only one who have played two matches while both JDT and Suwon have each faced the Japanese side.

After a stirring debut for JDT at the weekend against , Matthew Davies will have to sit this one out as he was not registered at the start of the ACL competition having only joined the club after the completion of the opening 5-1 defeat to Vissel.

Attacking midfielder Leandro Velazquez is also under the same restriction as teams can only register four import players including Asian ones and the left footer misses out. Which should see another chance for Nazmi Faiz in midfield while it is a toss up between S. Kunanlan and Adam Nor Azlin as to who to fill the Davies void.

On the opposite side, it has been a season with plenty of trainings and very little match action for Suwon. The COVID-19 virus outbreak has made their season difficult and thus far in 2020, has only the single 90 minutes against Vissel on 19 February to look back on.

Drawing blank in that 0-1 defeat to Vissel on home territory, Suwon will be looking at Australian forward Adam Taggart as the primary source of goals and Doneil Henry to fend off JDT attacks.

ACL table: Group G standings