Chicharito is BACK! Javier Hernandez & Douglas Costa set to return to LA Galaxy training this week

In a major boost for LA Galaxy, Javier Hernandez and Douglas Costa are expected to resume training this week, manager Greg Vanney has disclosed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hernandez has been in the treatment room since mid-February due to a hamstring injury and consequently missed LA Galaxy's opening two MLS games against FC Dallas, and Sporting KC. The veteran striker recently revealed that he will miss the next 2-5 weeks on a Twitch stream earlier this month, for which he attracted criticism from Galaxy boss Greg Vanney. However, it looks like the Mexican hitman alongside a host of key Galaxy players, including Douglas Costa, will soon be back on the training pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Javier [Hernández], Douglas [Costa], Séga [Coulibaly] and also Chase [Gasper] - they'll all be back into some version of on the field this week," Vanney said in his club's fitness update.

"So we'll see on the day to day who can get themselves ready for next weekend. But they're all making progress as to getting back on the field for return to play. That's kind of the expectation. Some are a little bit further than others, but we'll see as the week progresses how far they're able to get and whether we can get them ready for the next week.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: LA Galaxy haven't made the best of starts to the new MLS season, falling to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of FC Dallas and only managing a goalless stalemate against Sporting KC - where they conceded 30 shots. While their general performances haven't been up to the mark, injuries have played a big role, so having their big-hitters back sooner rather than later will be a significant boost.

WHAT NEXT? Chicharito will want to make a positive impression on his return from injury. LA Galaxy have a glut of MLS fixtures coming up as they look to climb up the Western Conference table. They will face Vancouver, and Portland Timbers in their upcoming two fixtures.