Javier Aguirre: I know my Egypt team for Afcon opener against Zimbabwe

The Egypt manager lauded his side after their friendly win over Guinea, before asserting that he knows the players who will start their Afcon opener

manager Javier Aguirre is certain of his starting line-up for their opener against Zimbabwe.

The Pharaohs boss was speaking after his side dispatched Guinea 3-1 on Sunday, which was their final preparatory fixture before the Afcon finals start on June 21.

Aguirre lauded , the side the Afcon hosts defeated 1-0 last Thursday, as well as the Syli Nationale, before giving assurances over who will feature from the off against the Warriors.

"The Tanzania and Guinea tests are sufficient preparation for the tournament," Aguirre told the media.

"We had 19 chances to score against Tanzania and we also created many chances during the Guinea match.

"The two matches proved beneficial for the team as we were able to test players in different positions, which has satisfied the technical staff.

“I am settled on the line-up that will play Friday's opener against Zimbabwe."

Article continues below

Following two wins in their warm-up games, Aguirre’s side have now wrapped up preparations for Afcon, as they seek an eighth African crown.

The host nation begin their search for a first Afcon title since 2010 against Zimbabwe on June 21, before games against DR Congo and follow on June 26 and June 30, respectively.