Jamilu Collins’ Paderborn clinch Bundesliga promotion

Despite their defeat to Dynamo Dresden, the Nigerian’s team are back in the German elite division

Jamilu Collins’ Paderborn have earned promotion to the despite losing 3-1 to Dynamo Dresden on Sunday.

Steffen Baumgart’s side knew that a point would be enough to clinch second place in the log behind already promoted FC Cologne and they managed to achieve just that after closest challenger, Union Berlin could only secure a 2-2 draw at VFL Bochum.

8 - @SCPaderborn07 are the 8th team to secure two promotions in a row from the third flight to the @Bundesliga_EN and the first since Darmstadt in 2014-15. Fairytale. #SGDSCP pic.twitter.com/G1Lwcg0HPD — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) May 19, 2019

Philipp Klement gave Paderborn the lead after 10 minutes but Baris Atik’s treble condemned the visitors to their ninth defeat of the season.

Collins and 's Christopher Antwi-Adjei were on parade from start to finish with 's Babacar Gueye an unused substitute.

The 24-year-old defender would be hoping to make ’s final squad to the 2019 having made Gernor Rohr’s 25-man provisional squad.