Jamie O'Hara: Tottenham Hotspur should sell Ivory Coast's Serge Aurier

The former Spurs midfielder thinks the Ivorian defender needs to be sold for the club to recoup funds for the summer transfer window

Jamie O'Hara has advised Hotspur to cash in on 's Serge Aurier and sign a more competitive right-back.

Injuries hampered Aurier's campaign with Spurs as he could only play a bit-part role with 17 appearances across all competitions in the entire 2018-19 season.

His lack of form has made him struggle for playing time with Mauricio Pochettino mostly giving Kieran Trippier a spot in the first team.

As Tottenham get ready to reinforce their squad this summer, O'Hara suggested some areas the club needs to invest in with Aurier's position in question.

“They need to sign a right-back. I would cash in on Aurier then I would get someone to compete with Trippier because I think he has had an off-season but he has a fantastic talent," O'Hara was quoted as saying by HITC.

“I’ve been saying [Tottenham need to spend] £100 million [this summer], but what does £100 million get you these days? £50 million on a full-back.

“They need to sign another midfield player and they need to sign a centre-forward because Harry Kane does get injured quite often and Llorente is not good enough to step up to the plate.”

Following their Uefa final loss to on Saturday, Aurier is expected to join the rest of his international teammates in as Ivory Coast intensify their preparations for the 2019 (Afcon).

The Elephants have been placed in Group D and they will begin their Afcon campaign against on June 24.

They will then play on June 28 before wrapping up their group fixtures against Namibia on July 1.