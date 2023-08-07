'Embarrassing' - Jamie Carragher blasts Liverpool for £45m Romeo Lavia offer and tells them to join Chelsea in pursuit of Moises Caicedo

- Carragher slams Liverpool for not sealing Lavia deal
WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher blasted the club for not being able to seal the Romeo Lavia deal sooner as the Reds saw their third bid worth £45m ($57m) rejected by Southampton who are determined to keep hold of their star player unless their asking price of £50m ($63m).
Carragher advised his former club to move away from the deal if they don't want to match the Saints' demand and instead enter the race alongside Chelsea to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.
WHAT THEY SAID: On Twitter, Carragher wrote, "This is embarrassing. Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss. If you don’t think he’s worth 50M move on, if you really want him, pay it. Also not sure why LFC aren’t in for Caicedo, yes it’s a lot of money but Liverpool got big money for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's departure from the club, Jurgen Klopp is in search of a quality option in his midfield. Chelsea too are chasing Caicedo for a long time now but they have seen several bids rejected by Brighton who refuse to budge in their £100 million ($127m) valuation of the highly-rated Ecuador international.
WHAT NEXT FOR ROMEO LAVIA? Lavia himself is keen on moving out of Southampton this season and has reportedly agreed personal terms with Liverpool. The Belgian international will now hope that the Reds match the Saints' demand and sign him.