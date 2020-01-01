James Rodriguez told why he should cross Madrid divide to join Simeone at Atletico

The Colombia international is sparking transfer talk, with fellow countryman Javier Restrepo urging the midfielder to leave Real for their neighbours

James Rodriguez has been urged to push through a proposed move to , with the Real outcast told by fellow Colombian Javier Restrepo that Diego Simeone would be the perfect coach for him.

A crossing of the divide in the Spanish capital has been mooted for the 28-year-old playmaker.

Having returned to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2019 from a two-year loan at , James has been unable to secure a regular starting berth with the Blancos.

More teams

That has led to renewed talk of a permanent transfer being made elsewhere.

Atletico are among those said to be keen on a player they know well, with the Rojiblancos in the market for further creativity.

Restrepo feels such a switch would make sense, with James needing to find a club and manager that believe in him.

The ex- international told Caracol of a compatriot who is making headlines once more: “James is a great player who has had a difficult time, what they say about him, what they speculate is something that is not very positive, but talent is always there.

“If he goes and he is with a coach who confides in him, who trusts him, he will be able to act normally.

“He has been around for many years and knows what is at stake.

“If he appreciates the opportunity he has, or continues on his way, he is still young enough to continue unlocking all the potential he has.

“I'd like to see him at that club [Atetico]. Apart from what they are as a team, he would be with a demanding and winning coach who could further enhance the characteristics that James has.

Article continues below

“He has been in Europe for many years and joining Atletico would be important . What he needs is to play, to have confidence again, to quieten so many things that are said about him off the field and dedicate himself only to playing.

“If you have the support of a coach, of a club that opens doors for you, that gives you the opportunity to play, which is what you need. A player without competition is not the same. If this happens and he takes advantage of that opportunity, it could be very important for him.”

James has been restricted to just 13 appearances for Real in the 2019-20 campaign, with only four of those being starts.