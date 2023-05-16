James Milner back to Leeds? Whites eyeing emotional reunion with Liverpool midfielder this summer if they can avoid relegation

Leeds United have joined Brighton & Hove Albion in the race to sign Liverpool midfielder James Milner on a free transfer this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds United are plotting an emotional reunion with Liverpool midfielder James Milner this summer, if the relegation-threatened Yorkshire outfit stays up in the Premier League this season, according to The Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 37-year-old long-serving veteran, who is out of contract at the Merseyside club, looks set to be one of the many casualties of an end-of-season clearout at Anfield. He has seen his role diminish drastically this season, with him mainly serving as a bench option to see out games. However, it's safe to say his Premier League legacy looks set to be extended.

On the cusp of European qualification, Brighton are keen to add experience and depth to their squad, and are said to be the favourites to sign Milner. But the Seagulls face competition from newly-promoted Burnley, with boss Vincent Kompany eyeing a reunion with the former Manchester City teammate. However, a romantic move back to Yorkshire may be more tempting to the Leeds academy graduate.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Milner spent six years in the Whites' youth system before making his first-team debut in 2002 aged 16. He left Leeds back in 2004 when the club was relegated from the Premier League, and he has since gone on to have a stellar career, winning every trophy possible at club level for Manchester City and Liverpool, while racking up over 600 Premier League appearances, placing him third in the all-time charts.

Needless to say, the Elland Road faithful would love to welcome one of their own back to Yorkshire, but their team will first need to secure their English top-flight status for next season. Sam Allardyce's side is currently sitting 18th on the table, with a point between them and safety.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS AND MILNER? While Big Sam continues to fancy his side’s survival chances, they will need to win their remaining two games of the campaign and hope results elsewhere go their way. They face West Ham United on Sunday before locking horns with Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season.

As for Milner, he will be looking to end his trophy-laden Reds career on a positive note by helping his club in their bid to secure Champions League football for next season.