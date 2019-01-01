'James has had a brilliant impact' - Rashford hails Man Utd team-mate for fast start at Old Trafford

The England striker has praised his club colleague after benefiting from another superb assist from the Welshman against Norwich

Daniel James "has had a brilliant impact" at since his summer move from , according to Marcus Rashford.

The 21-year-old completed a £15 million ($19m) switch from the Liberty Stadium to Old Trafford in June, becoming the first signing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's managerial reign.

The international has since emerged as a regular in the United line-up, making the transition from the Championship to the Premier League seamlessly.

James has contributed three goals and two assists in 10 appearances, impressing with his fearlessness on the ball and decision making in the final third of the pitch.

His superb through ball set up Rashford to score United's second goal in a 3-1 victory at Norwich on Sunday, which lifted the team to seventh in the Premier League standings .

Rashford has been impressed by how quickly James has settled into his new surroundings in Manchester, as he told MUTV : "He’s had a brilliant impact - he’s scored important goals and he’s assisting as well.



“The main thing is that he’s working hard for the team and the other stuff just comes with the game. He’s the prime example of that.



“We’re all hungry to keep pushing, to keep scoring more goals and keep assisting each other. I think, if us three can keep doing that on a regular basis, then we’ll definitely get some more points.“

Rashford added on scoring his 50th goal across all competitions for United: "It’s a nice feeling.

“I think this goal wasn’t so bad. The keeper’s not really rushing out at you so you can relax and pick your spot.

“It’s a brilliant ball from Dan, even to recognise the space and, when we play like that, it’s devastating. Like I said, we can keep doing that and keep making chances for each other.”

Rashford, James and Anthony Martial all started at Carrow Road for the first time since August, as the Red Devils produced a much-improved attacking display to pick up their first away win in the Premier League since February.

Martial's start at Norwich was his first in the Premier League for two months following an injury and he got himself on the scoresheet late on, with Scott McTominay also getting in on the act in the first half .

Despite recording a comfortable win over the Canaries, Rashford thinks United still need to work on carving out "clear-cut opportunities" consistently.

“I think the one thing we can improve on is making more clear-cut opportunities for each other,” said the international.

“For me, that’s the next step. We’re creating and making each other half-chances, but, as forwards, the easier the goals you can get, the better.

"We want to be able to just square it past the goalkeeper and tap it in. We’ve been working hard and I think, if we keep that up, it’ll become easier for us.

“If we can give information as we pass the ball it just makes it that bit more simple. That’s the next step for us.

“Today, we managed to do that and get a couple of goals. It’s positive and we can do better, but we take the three points and just try to improve.”