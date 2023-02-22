Jake Paul claims Cristiano Ronaldo will attend his Saudi boxing bout against Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo will be in attendance for his upcoming boxing bout against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia.

Paul set to fight Fury this weekend

Ronaldo tipped to grace the occasion

Tyson Fury will also be present ringside

WHAT HAPPENED? The YouTube star will look to settle a long-time score with Fury when they lock horns inside the ring on Sunday night. This fight is expected to draw in viewers from across the world because of the two men's bitter social media history and some of the biggest sporting stars are expected to be in attendance. Paul has even claimed that Ronaldo will take some time out from his club duties at Al-Nassr to watch the cruiserweight bout live at the Diriyah Arena.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yeah, I think he's coming to the fight," he stated when asked if Ronaldo will be in attendance by Top Rank.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will also be present to cheer on his younger brother Tommy. However, the 'Gypsy King' has also joked that Tommy will have to stay in Saudi Arabia and work for Ronaldo if he ends up losing to Paul.

"I have told Tommy that if he loses he has to stay over in Saudi and become Ronaldo’s personal trainer," Tyson has said in the build-up to the event. "He agreed. He will have to spend his losers purse on a nice little flat out in Saudi and look after Ronnie."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Al Nassr Twitter

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo might well be a guest in Diriyah on Sunday evening as his latest outing for Al-Nassr against Damac is scheduled to take place a day earlier in the Saudi Pro League.