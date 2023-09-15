Jadon Sancho to Nottingham Forest?! Man Utd outcast open to leaving Old Trafford in January amid Erik ten Hag feud with Premier League move among his options

If he is marooned at Manchester United till the end of the year, Jadon Sancho is willing to leave during the January transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho has been sidelined until the resolution of a disciplinary matter by United manager Erik ten Hag. Sancho accused Ten Hag of lying about his absence from the matchday squad for the 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal two weeks ago. Sancho withdrew the 110-word tweet he made, but he hasn't publicly apologised. According to sources close to the winger, it could be in his best interests to move on. Borussia Dortmund, where Sancho spent four years as a player, and Nottingham Forest, led by Steve Cooper have both been mentioned as potential candidates as per Manchester Evening News.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winger would take a significant step back if he transferred from United to Forest, but it would make sense. He would be reunited with former England Under-17 manager Cooper, who is rumoured to be Sancho's favourite-ever coach.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? It is still unknown if Sancho will play again for United. The Red Devils will next be in action against Brighton at home on Saturday, September 16.

