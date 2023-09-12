Jadon Sancho U-turns! Man Utd star deletes 'scapegoat' social media post where he hit back at Erik ten Hag following training criticism

Jadon Sancho has deleted a social media post hitting back at Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag following criticism of his training performances.

Ten Hag criticised Sancho publicly

Forward responded on social media

Has now deleted 'scapegoat post'

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho was not included in the United squad for their 3-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal last Sunday, with Ten Hag explaining that his work at Carrington in the days leading up to the game had not been up to scratch. The England international responded after those comments, accusing his manager of making him a 'scapegoat' for the team's problems on social media. However, on Tuesday evening, he deleted the post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has been criticised for his handling of the situation by several onlookers, who believe he should have kept his displeasure at Sancho's conduct in house. The player was linked with a dramatic deadline-day move to the Saudi Pro League, but ended up remaining at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT? The reason for Sancho deleting his social media post is not clear. However, it could suggest that he is attempting to put the dispute behind him and earn his place back in the first team.