Jadon Sancho built his reputation as a jet-heeled winger, but Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has taken to using him as a No.10 of late.

Forward was dropped earlier in the season

Has returned to favour

Being asked to operate as a playmaker at times

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has struggled to make the desired impact at Old Trafford on the back of a £75 million ($90m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021. He returned to his homeland as one of the most exciting forwards in world football, but was unceremoniously dropped from the United squad earlier this season. He has since returned to favour though, and the 22-year-old has been impressing when used in a central playmaking post that allows him to drift across the field.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag, who has also asked Dutch striker Wout Weghorst to take on a similar role at times, has said of tinkering with Sancho’s position in recent Premier League and Europa League fixtures and seeing him come close to making the difference in a 0-0 draw with Southampton: “I think he did quite well as a No.10. Like he did against Barcelona and Leicester. He was really decisive against Leicester and also today with some really good actions. One time, he was really close to the goal with a run at the defending line and a cross to Bruno almost came there. He did a good job.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag added when asked if Sancho, who has improved the physical aspect of his game, can become a game-changing option for United: “I think he can, I think he can make the difference when we play three against two in the midfield. And that is not bad when you have Casemiro and Bruno [Fernandes] and you have Jadon Sancho.”

WHAT NEXT? United are set to be without talismanic midfielder Casemiro for their next four domestic matches, with the Brazil international having collected his second straight red card of the season in a frustrating goalless stalemate with the Saints.