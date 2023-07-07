Jack Grealish’s Treble party is still going! Man City star dons bucket hat & joins DJ Fisher on the decks at Ibiza nightclub Hi

Jack Grealish continues to enjoy the most epic of parties, with the Manchester City Treble winner back in Ibiza.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has barely stopped since helping his employers collect Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles in 2022-23. His initial run took him from Istanbul to an open-top bus parade in Manchester via a brief stop off in Ibiza, and the 27-year-old is now back on the White Isle after previously spending part of his summer break living it up in Las Vegas.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish has been spotted behind the decks at Ibiza nightclub Hi with DJ Fisher, with the City star – donning a bright white bucket hat – helping to get the crowd going as he danced the night away. Grealish has also spent time in the company of Wayne Lineker – the brother of Match of the Day host Gary - at the Ocean Beach Club, with Lineker posting on Instagram: “Boys back!!!ll @jackgrealish annual ibiza trip annual pic #yesjack #ibiza2023.”

WHAT NEXT? City have friendly outings against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid to take in this summer before then facing Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 6 and opening the defence of their Premier League crown with a trip to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley on August 11.