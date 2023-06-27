Jack Grealish & girlfriend Sasha Attwood plan 'leisure complex' upgrade to £5.6m mansion as new sauna, steam room & yoga studio to be built

Jack Grealish and his girlfriend Sasha Attwood are reportedly planning a “leisure complex” upgrade to their £5.6 million ($7m) Cheshire mansion.

Couple bought the property in 2022

Want to add a more modern feel

Extensive works being planned

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City and England forward, who helped his club to a historic Treble in 2022-23, wants to make his luxury pad a “forever home” that will boast a sauna, steam room and yoga studio. The £100m ($127m) man is also looking to add a plunge pool and treatment room to one of the wings in his house.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish and Attwood, who moved into the 23-acre property in October 2022, have put in a planning application. Their seven-bedroom home already boasts an Eastern-style temple in the garden, a fly fishing lake, floodlit tennis court, wine store, golf tee and green and a helipad. It also boasts a library and orangery. The property has two “parking courtyards”, a detached cottage and garages, but Grealish and his partner are looking to make modifications to the “existing ageing property” and “bring it up to today's standards of living as well as better accommodating their lifestyle".

AND WHAT'S MORE: The architects working on the couple’s behalf have said of the ambitious project: “The proposed leisure complex extension part of the proposal comprises alterations to the existing ageing leisure layout at ground floor to provide a dedicated gym/yoga studio space with updated Sauna, Steam and Treatment facilities alongside refurbishing the existing changing facilities. With the existing garaging, the desire is to slightly extend the width by under 1m to accommodate a triple garage space with individual doors, alongside a minor increase to the ridge to allow a games room to be accommodated over. One of the key issues with both current leisure and the garaging is their size proportionate to a commanding dwelling of this stature. Whilst this property has been subject to a number of planning applications with the previous owner, our clients are clear in their vision to make this property a forever home and as such, by making these slight increases, will allow them to achieve this.”

WHAT NEXT? Grealish - who has enjoyed the party of a lifetime this summer after helping City to Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles – is now looking for somewhere to relax and put down roots, with his contract at the Etihad Stadium due to run until 2027.