Iwobi scores as 10-man Everton defeat Huddersfield Town in Carabao Cup

The Nigeria international was among the goal scorers as Rafael Benitez’s men survived a scare from the Terriers

Everton secured a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game, with Alex Iwobi finding the net at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Premier League side came into the encounter on the back of a 2-2 draw against Leeds United, while the EFL Championship side recorded an impressive 2-1 result at Sheffield United.

After a frenzied opening, it was Rafael Benitez’s men who took the lead through Iwobi in the 26th minute.

The former Arsenal man nudged in a smart finish past goalkeeper Lee Nicholls after being released by Tom Davies.

Fuelled by their lead, the Toffees continued to dominate but were unable to get more goals as the Terriers tidied things up in their defensive line.

Ten minutes before the half-time break, Huddersfield woke from their slumber and that paid off in the 45th minute when Tom Lees headed a well-taken corner kick past debutant Asmir Begovic.

In the second half, Everton attacked from every angle in their quest to go ahead again, but they were handed a massive blow when Moise Kean was given his marching orders by referee Matt Donohue following a 59th-minute altercation with Sorba Thomas.

Benitez made a couple of changes after that incident in a bid to keep things tight, and it was one of the substitutes, Andre Gomes, who masterminded their winner 11 minutes from full-time.

Advancing towards the penalty area from the left, Gomes directed the ball to the near post, where Andros Townsend darted from his wide right position to score the winner.

Despite a late rally from Carlos Corberan’s men, they ended up on the losing side while Everton progressed to the next round of the tournament.

Iwobi was in action from start to finish as well as Cote d’Ivoire star Jean-Phillipe Gbamin – who was making his first appearance for the Goodison Park outfit since August 17.

France youth international of DR Congo origin Niels Nkounkou also saw every minute of action for Benitez’s side.

Iwobi would be hoping to take this newfound form to the Falmer Stadium when Everton take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.