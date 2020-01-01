Iwobi needs confidence to play in wingback position for Everton – Ancelotti

The Toffees boss has signaled the Nigeria international could continue playing as a fullback in the absence of some of his defenders due to injury

manager Carlo Ancelotti believes Alex Iwobi needs more confidence to play in the wingback position for .

The 24-year-old delivered an impressive performance for the Toffees in the right-back position against last weekend.

Ancelotti has praised the impact of the international in the encounter and believes he can be an option for injured Lucas Digne when they take on on Saturday evening.

More teams

“I was happy about his performance [against Fulham]. He did well. He can cover that position as a full-back,” Ancelotti told the club website.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“Iwobi is a good player but he needs to feel that confidence, as does everyone! For Alex, it’s important to feel there are people that have confidence in him.

“During a season, it can happen that you lose some important players and we have to manage this situation.

“I think we will be able to adapt to the loss of Lucas Digne. We have a good squad, good substitutes in that position [full-back].

“Nkounkou doesn’t have experience in the Premier League but showed good quality in the game he played. He is young but has a lot of quality

“We have Jonjoe Kenny on the right, we have the possibility to substitute and we will try. Three centre-backs can be an option. Alex Iwobi can play on the left as a wing-back without a problem.”

Iwobi has also previously stated he is disposed to playing in any position for the Goodison Park outfit but admitted he still needs a lot to learn to play in the wing-back role.

“I played right wing-back a couple of times with , they wanted me to bomb on and, like I was doing in the first half at Fulham, get crosses in and run down the line with the ball,” Iwobi said.

“It is not something I have done a lot of but anywhere I am told to play, I try to do my best. Ben [Godfrey] and James [Rodriguez] and Doucs [Doucoure] were talking to me and made it more comfortable.

“Sometimes, with my defensive position, I wouldn’t know where to be but with them helping and talking it was a lot easier.

“I will take the positives but there are still things I have to learn if I am going to play in this position, especially defensively.

Article continues below

“At least, for me, playing right wing-back, the manager has in his mind, I can play anywhere on the left and right and in the middle.

“Anywhere he wants me to play, I will be able to do that job. And wherever I am playing I will give 100 per cent for the club.”

Iwobi has made 10 appearances for Everton this season across all competitions and will hope to help them secure their second consecutive victory against Leeds United.