Iwobi: Everton have enough quality to stay up and must prove it against Manchester United

Everton winger Alex Iwobi believes they are not Championship players as they prepare to take on Manchester United in a Premier League fixture at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees have struggled in recent matches and since beating Newcastle United 1-0 – with a goal scored by the 25-year-old Nigeria international on March 17 – they have suffered two straight defeats - against West Ham United and Burnley.

The results have seen Everton drop to the 17th spot on the 20-team table, two places below the relegation zone, and with nine matches to save their top-flight status; Iwobi believes they have what it takes to avoid the chop.

“The teams around us, like Burnley, are pushing up and putting pressure on us and it makes things a bit difficult, but you can’t look at it like that,” the former Arsenal player said as quoted by talkSPORT.

“We have to keep on going. We have nine games to go and there’s a maximum of 27 points that we can get. We’re going to try and win every game, it’s not easy, but we have to take it game by game.

“From what I see in training and spells in matches we know we have the quality, it’s just remaining consistent.

“As players, we’re not Championship players. We feel like we have enough quality to stay up. We just have to prove it to ourselves and prove it to the fans and we’ll be alright, but it starts this Saturday.”

Despite Everton’s recent poor run of results, Iwobi has maintained they have always tackled their opponents without any fear.

“I feel like we have respect for every opponent that we play. We have different tactics for every team, but we don’t go into any game with any fear,” Iwobi continued.

“We have a game plan and we try to stick with it. I’m sure we’ll come up with something for United. We’ve been able to get results the last two times we’ve played against them, even away at Old Trafford.

“At home, hopefully, we’ll be able to do something and grab a result.”

On working under Everton manager Frank Lampard, the Super Eagle said: “He’s given me that confidence to go and express myself, even though I’ve played in a number of positions.

“He’s helped me out so much in training and going into games as well.

“Currently I’m playing in midfield as a number eight and it’s a position that he used to play, so he’s trying to help and I’ve been doing alright so far.”

Everton have so far managed seven wins, four draws, and 18 defeats.