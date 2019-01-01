Live Scores
Iwobi & Elneny praise 'top performance' as Arsenal reach Europa League final

The Gunners answered critics with a towering performance to set up a final showdown with Chelsea in Baku
Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny have lauded Arsenal’s performance after their 4-2 triumph over Valencia on Thursday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat-trick powered the Gunners into the Europa League final after a 7-3 aggregate win.

And the Nigeria and Egypt internationals – who were unused substitutes, praised their team for delivering despite conceding first at the Mestalla Stadium.

Iwobi has played 10 times for Unai Emery’s men in the competition with a goal to his credit, with Elneny getting 460 minutes of action in seven appearances with an assist and 91% passing accuracy.

They face arch-rivals, Chelsea in the final on May 29 at the Olympic Stadium, Baku.

Close