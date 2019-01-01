IWL 2019 Roundup: SSB Women stay in semifinal hunt, Rising Student's end losing streak

Karishma Shirvoikar scored her fifth goal of the campaign but Panjim Footballers fell behind in the race to finish top two...

The ninth day of the 2019 Indian Women's League (IWL) helped shape the points table for Group 1. SSB Women Football Team grabbed a 1-0 win over FC Alakhpura and Rising Student's Club drew 1-1 with Panjim Footballers in Ludhiana on Monday.



In an 8 AM kick off at the Guru Nanak Stadium, Dular Marandi (11') scored early on for SSB Women as the West Bengal side leapfrogged Alakhpura to go third on the table.



It was more of a battle in midfield for both the sides and SSB Women skipper Susmita Marandi led the defence by example, helping keep a clean sheet. Dular showed immense composure to catch Alakhpura goalie Neelam off her line to grab an aerial ball. The Jharkhand-born striker got to it first and and slotted the ball home.



SSB Women now have six points in their kitty from three games, tied with Hans Women but have an inferior goal difference. Alakhpura slipped to fifth as the Haryana side lost their third game of the season with semi final chances looking bleak.







Later in the day at the same venue, Panjim Footballers' attempt to bounce back from the defeat to was unsuccessful. Karishma Shirvoikar (19') did get the opener but Satyabati Khadia (43') drew level for Rising Student's Club.



Defending champions Rising Student's are already out of the race to reach the knockouts but the 1-1 result did put an end to their astonishing three-game losing streak this season.



It was a through ball that Karishma got the end of cutting the Cuttack-based side's defence in half. The striker then chipped the ball into the net over the goalkeeper's head to score her fifth of the campaign.



Minutes before the half-time whistle, Khadia nodded in a rebound off the 'keeper from close range following a melee inside the box. The Odisha side tried to pepper shots in aim to pull a comeback win but Panjim goalkeeper Ashika Gadekar was in sublime shot-stopping form.



Rising Student's opened their account with a point as Panjim Footballers remain fourth with four points on board.