IWL 2019 Roundup: Sethu FC and Manipur Police claim big wins, FC Kolhapur City hold Bangalore United

Ratanbala Devi scored a hat-trick for Sethu FC in a 9-0 win, Bala Devi netted four goals in a 6-1 win for Manipur Police...

Sethu FC continued their perfect run in the 2019 Indian Women's League (IWL) with a 9-0 demolition of SAI-STC Cuttack in their third game in Group 2 on Friday at the GHG Khalsa University Ground in Ludhiana.

Ratanbala Devi's hat-trick and Sandhiya's brace helped Sethu run riot in the first of the two early kick-offs.

A Sandhiya strike was sandwiched between two goals from Ratanbala in the first 30 minutes of the game and the goals set the tempo. Indumathi added one more on the stroke of half-time to take Sethu into the tunnel with a 4-0 lead.

Dangemei Grace continued the scoring in the 66th minute. Ratanbala made an impact again, this time with a cross which was accidentally diverted into the net by SAI keeper Subha Patra.

Nepali striker came off the bench to score the seventh before Sandhiya scored her second and Ratanbala completed her hat-trick to cap off a fine day for the club.

In the second 8 AM kick-off, Manipur Police registered a 6-1 win against Baroda Football Academy to keep up their chase in the Group 2 standings. Bala Devi's quadruple ensured the win for the Manipur-based club.

Daya Devi opened the scoring in the seventh minute for Manipur Police before Bala Devi's rampant performance earner her three goals before the first half ended.

Mona's cross-cum-shot ended up in the net but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Bala then added her fourth and Parmeshowri Devi completed the scoring as Manipur Police posted a 6-1 scoreline at full-time.

Bangalore United took on FC Kolhapur City in the third game of the day. After a goalless first half, Paromita Sit opened the scoring the Bangalore United with a close-range finish two minutes after the change of ends.

With the teams involved in a closely-fought affair in midfield, Pratiksha Mithari pulled Kolhapur level with an 80th-minute goal. The teams couldn't be separated at the end of 90 minutes and the spoils were shared.

In Group 2, Sethu lead the pack with nine points after three games. Manipur Police are second with six points. FC Kolhapur have four points and Bangalore United have opened their account with a point after today's (Friday) draw. SAI-STC and Baroda Football Academy remain winless.