IWL 2019 Roundup: Sethu FC score 9 past FC Kolhapur City and SAI-STC 4 past Baroda FA

Ratanbala Devi is making a habit of scoring hat-tricks while the Cuttack-based side pick their first win

Sethu FC continue with their 100 percent record in the ongoing Indian Women's League (IWL) 2019 as they steamrolled FC Kolhapur City 9-0 at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Ratanbala Devi, who scored thrice in the 9-0 win over SAI-STC in their last match, scored yet another hat-trick (24', 29', 77') along with Sabitra Bhandari (57’, 67’, 77’) as Dangmei Grace (4’, 20’ PG) and Jabamani Tudu (45+3’ OG) completed the tally.

With Grace's finishing in a flash attack in the fourth minute ever since Sethu decided to go all out from kick-off, until the international doubled her side's lead by converting a penalty in the 20th minute.

Ratanbala took the batton from there and pumped in goals in quick succession just before the half-hour mark before Kolhapur defender Tudu helped Ratanbala's cross in her own net to give Sethu a five-goal lead going into the break.

The second half belonged to Sabitra who scored a goal every 10 minutes until the 77th minute including a well-stiched move that was initiated by Sandhiya before Ratanbala set-up the Nepal international. Sandhiya would assist the hat-trick goal.

In the same very minute, Ratabala too scored her third in the match with Sandhiya providing the final pass once again.

Sethu FC now lead Cluster II with 12 points from 4 matches while FC Kolhapur City are currently third with 4 points from 3 games.

In the other fixture from the same Cluster, SAI-STC Cuttack got within a point from Kolhapur City after defeating Baroda Football Academy 4-0 at the Guru Nanak Stadium.

Susmita Dalei (50’), Deepa Nayak (53’), Niketa Bishi (87’) and Rashmi Jee (90’) scored a goal each after their team were thrashed 10-0 by second-placed Manipur Police in their previous outing.

Though SAI-STC launched tirades of attacks in the initial moments of the match, Baroda FA managed to play a counter-attacking move but Mona's fine shot at goal from inside the box after the player had gotten past her marker was met by an equally good save by rival goalkeeper Subha Patra.

After a goalless first half the floodgates opened once Susmita's header foung the bac of the net, soon to be followed by Deepa making it 2-0 in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Niketa and Rashmi then scored two late goals as SAI-STC (3) leapfrog Bangalore United FC (1) who have a game in hand while Baroda FA remain rooted at the bottom after three matches.