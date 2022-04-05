Ivory Coast’s Zaha: Crystal Palace can hurt anyone after Arsenal demolition

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha believes they have the quality needed to hurt any team after their 3-0 Premier League win against Arsenal on Monday.

Playing at Selhurst Park, it was the Eagles who controlled the game from the onset and they took a deserved lead through Jean-Philippe Mateta before Ghana international Jordan Ayew made it 2-0 from a beautifully taken effort.

The 29-year-old Zaha then wrapped up the emphatic victory after he converted from the penalty spot. The Ivory Coast international now believes the win against Arsenal has proved they can withstand any challenge in the top-flight.

“We worked on what we were going to do all week,” he told Sky Sports after the game as quoted by the club’s official website.

“We knew they would look to play inside, so we just tried to block the inside balls. When we had the chances we just countered, and we got the goals we needed.

“I think the quality we have, we’ve just got to impose ourselves in the games we play. It’s not about looking at the shirt badges; we’ve got quality in our team.

“If we play the way we want to play, we can hurt anyone.”

Zaha also believes the win will boost their confidence heading into their FA Cup semi-final fixture against Chelsea at Wembley on April 17.

“It’s massive because it just shows the resilience the team has,” Zaha continued. “Obviously in the past, we would score a goal and scramble. Now it shows that we can defend together, and we can attack together.

“It’s a massive confidence boost. But it’s a thing where we’re taking every game as it comes. Obviously [the semi-final] is a big game, but we’re just trying to win every game we can right now.

“I always say: I feel like Palace are the best fans. They add a lot to our games – when we’re under the cosh, hearing them cheering us on is literally like a 12th man. Credit to them.

“It shows that we don’t need to look over our shoulder. We can look up the table and try to move further on.”

After Monday's effort, Zaha has scored 10 goals in the Premier League after managing 25 appearances. He will hope to keep his spot when the Eagles travel to face Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Sunday.