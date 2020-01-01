'I've not seen someone like it since Cafu' - Neville hails attacking game of Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold

The Reds right-back has reached 12 Premier League assists in back-to-back campaigns

star Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best attacking full-back since legend Cafu, according to Gary Neville.

Alexander-Arnold has already made 125 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side, winning the and Club World Cup along the way.

The international tallied 12 assists in the Premier League last season, setting a new record for the most assists by a defender in the English top flight.

This season Alexander-Arnold has already equalled his mark of 12 assists and was poised to surpass it before the campaign was brought to a halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Alexander-Arnold has become a star for Liverpool and a regular for England, he is likely to face strong competition for playing time with the Three Lions in the form of 's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

After moving from following the 2018-19 campaign Wan-Bissaka has slotted in seamlessly at Old Trafford, becoming one of the top full-backs in the Premier League.

Though Wan-Bissaka has yet to make his senior debut for England, Neville has said that the 22-year-old is already a better defender than Alexander-Arnold – though he conceded the Liverpool full-back has a major edge in the attacking department.

"At this moment in time, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the better defender," Neville said on an Instagram live video.

"But Trent going forward ... I've not seen someone like it since Cafu.

"So Trent is ahead at this point but Wan-Bissaka has settled really well and will be important in these next few years."

Neville himself is one of the best full-backs in the Premier League era, making almost 400 appearances with Manchester United in the competition during his 19-year long career at the club.

But former Red Devils full-back Rafael has tipped Alexander-Arnold to surpass Neville, saying the Liverpool star will develop into a far better player.

"Today I would pick Gary Neville but if Alexander-Arnold keeps doing what he’s doing he will pass Gary Neville by far," Rafael said when asked to pick between the two in an interview with ESPN.

"At the moment he’s just destroying the Premier League with assists, with everything. I have to be honest. So if he keeps going like that he’s going to pass Gary Neville as a footballer.