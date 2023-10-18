Ivan Toney backed to become Arsenal's 'modern era Ian Wright' if Brentford striker completes transfer to Emirates Stadium in 2024

Jermaine Pennant has backed Ivan Toney to become Arsenal's "modern era Ian Wright" if the Brentford striker is signed by the Gunners in 2024.

Toney tipped to join Arsenal

Brentford might demand £60m

Pennant put his weight behind Toney to succeed at Emirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The English forward, who is currently banned from competitive action until January 16 for breaching the FA's betting rules, has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the upcoming winter transfer window. Toney was in sensational form for the Bees last season, scoring 21 times and providing five assists in 35 appearances. Former Arsenal winger Pennant has gone so far as to compare him with Gunners legend Ian Wright, who has the distinction of scoring 168 goals in 269 appearances for the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Toney would be a fantastic signing. He’s a proven goalscorer at Brentford, a great finisher with great work rate and is a brilliant asset to the team," Pennant told NewBettingSites.uk.

“In a team like Arsenal where they can control the game, he would be the absolute perfect fit – he would be like a modern era Ian Wright. I would be shocked if Arsenal didn’t go out and get him this season."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have made a terrific start to the Premier League season and are currently perched in the second spot behind arch-rivals Tottenham. Pennant has insisted that Mikel Arteta's men should now look to challenge for the title, having missed out on the Premier League crown by a whisker to Manchester City in 2022-23.

"Arsenal should have the mindset now to challenge for, and expect to win, the league title year in year out. Fans were told to trust the process for several years. They did and they are now seeing the fruits of the labour at the moment," he added.

"Now Arsenal have to win something. Having gone so close already to winning the league, they have to go one better and win a trophy. There is no shame to losing the league to Man City – who are a juggernaut of a club – but it’s no good being second fiddle and winning nothing. Arsenal must keep pushing them, and for Arsenal the expectation at the least is to push Man City all the way to the end. Along the way, hopefully Arsenal can clinch a trophy – I can see Arsenal winning the FA Cup this year."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will return to action against Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League encounter.