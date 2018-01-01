'It's right that games are halted' - Gattuso weighs in on Serie A racism storm

Carlo Ancelotti was upset that play continued following alleged abuse of Kalidou Koulibaly and has received support from the Milan boss

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso joined Napoli counterpart Carlo Ancelotti in calling on referees to suspend matches marred by racism.

Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly was allegedly the subject of racist chants during Napoli's loss to Inter at San Siro on Boxing Day.

Ancelotti claimed the visitors asked three times for the game to be called off and suggested the Partenopei would "stop play ourselves" the next time an incident occurred.

Gattuso echoed his former coach's demands for a zero-tolerance stance.

"I could not agree more with what Ancelotti said," Gattuso told Milan TV.

"Certainly we're not the only nation where these things happen. Just look at England, which has a great sporting culture.

"I think it's time for football to stop, for the games to be interrupted. We have to improve, it's almost 2019. Too often there are four idiots starting these chants.

"I don't think Italy is a racist country, because there are so many immigrants. It's right that games are halted."

Players including Cristiano Ronaldo and Inter captain Mauro Icardi have publicly condemned racism in the aftermath of the ugly episode.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah also shared a message of support for Koulibaly, posting a picture of himself in action against the defender on Twitter and writing: "There's no place for racism in football. There's no place for racism anywhere at all."

There’s no place for racism in football. There’s no place for racism anywhere at all. pic.twitter.com/d2YwWSbXJe — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 27, 2018

All eyes will be on Serie A this weekend as the last round of fixtures takes place before the Italian winter break takes effect, bringing the 2018 calendar to a close.

AC Milan host SPAL on Saturday evening, while Napoli are also in action against Bologna on the same day.